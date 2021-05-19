Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post $318.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.10 million and the highest is $334.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $310.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Chart Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,841,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $108,942,000.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $4.30 on Friday, reaching $147.24. 308,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.44.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

