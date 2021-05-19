Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 5,872 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control makes up approximately 1.4% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.12% of Ituran Location and Control worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.22 million, a PE ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.