Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 170,350 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170,350 shares during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond accounts for approximately 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after buying an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BBBY stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

