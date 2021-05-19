Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.21.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $340.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.