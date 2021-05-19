Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 5,430 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 162.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $397.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.25. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $240.81 and a one year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

