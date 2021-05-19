Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

