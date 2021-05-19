Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $313,000 Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 142,916 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

