Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 162.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $397.91 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $240.81 and a 1 year high of $449.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.25.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

