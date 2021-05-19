Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 162.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.5% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $397.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.25. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $240.81 and a 1 year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

