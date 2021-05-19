Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,681 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Caesarstone worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 186,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 249,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $538.25 million, a PE ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

