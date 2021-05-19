Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $516.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.57 and a 200-day moving average of $497.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.