Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Splunk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 214,387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 70,396 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Splunk by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 779,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 132,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.97.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

