Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Wix.com makes up 3.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $22,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.28.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.51. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

