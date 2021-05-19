Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,211.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,381.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,197.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,532.83 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.