Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU opened at $417.43 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $424.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

