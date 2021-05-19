Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q3 guidance to $1.50-1.72 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.500-1.720 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.47. 358,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,340. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

