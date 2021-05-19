Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.87.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,919,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Amyris by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

AMRS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,062. Amyris has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

