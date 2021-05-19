Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$23 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.51 million.

Shares of ASYS stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 115,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,556. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASYS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.