Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $20.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 99,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,098. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 200,831 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,894,000 after acquiring an additional 319,996 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.