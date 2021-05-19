AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CAO Sells $94,940.34 in Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 93,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 288,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

