Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) had its price objective decreased by Laurentian from C$3.95 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE USA opened at C$2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$270.07 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$5.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.31.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

