American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.21 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get American Well alerts:

NYSE AMWL opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares in the company, valued at $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.