American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.07.

HOT.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.62. 243,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,206. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. The company has a market cap of C$362.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.56.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

