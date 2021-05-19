American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.38. The company had a trading volume of 323,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $2,596,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,491,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,095 shares of company stock worth $17,972,996 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.