American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 532,411 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $2,275,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

