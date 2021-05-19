Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,403 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.