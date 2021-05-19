Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $457.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.07 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.52, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $9,228,405. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

