Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

