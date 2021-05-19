Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 411 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 410,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,224,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $244,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

NYSE:COF opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $160.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

