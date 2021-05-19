Altium Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Altium Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194,507 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,030,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

