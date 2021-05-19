Altimmune, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Altimmune by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

