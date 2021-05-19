Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $125.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alteryx traded as low as $73.38 and last traded at $74.28, with a volume of 4698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.58.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,627. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Alteryx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Alteryx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.11, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

