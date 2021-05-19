Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2,415.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,262.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,263.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,972.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

