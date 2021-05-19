Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $18.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,284.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,288.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,984.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

