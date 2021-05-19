Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.90 million.

AOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. 8,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $803.08 million, a PE ratio of 498.50 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

