Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Increased by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises 3.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.17% of Ally Financial worth $28,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after buying an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 777.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,799,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

