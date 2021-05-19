AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $21.84. AlloVir shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 274 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $110,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,114 shares of company stock worth $13,449,762 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

