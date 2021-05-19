Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce $960,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,257,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.28.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

