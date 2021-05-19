Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Price Up 4%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 270,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,685,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.