Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $703.53 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,358,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,464,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $703,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.28. 155,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,157. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

