Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,271,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 554,876 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,638,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

CMCSA traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 623,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,425,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

