Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,298. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $832,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

