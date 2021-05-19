Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives $27.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. 940,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,403. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after buying an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 273,024 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,677,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $6,513,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

