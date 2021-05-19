Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.19

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.19 and last traded at $41.74, with a volume of 21870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $1.3197 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.21%.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

