Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

AKYA opened at $19.73 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.