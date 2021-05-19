Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-.

AKYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

AKYA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 101,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,820. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.