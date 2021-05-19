AKO Capital LLP Buys 179,530 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 640,494 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,530 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $304,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after acquiring an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.72. 14,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $361.44 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.73.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

