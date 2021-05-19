Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Achieves $238.28 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00010496 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $238.28 million and $2.15 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00092502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00343666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.98 or 0.00220958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.43 or 0.01217985 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039253 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 137,027,679 coins and its circulating supply is 59,029,404 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

