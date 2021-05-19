Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $839 million-$853 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.74 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.450-5.520 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.22. 42,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,847. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

