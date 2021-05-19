Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $335.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

APD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $229.17 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

